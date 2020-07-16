Sports News Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys: What comes next? https://t.co/yBgdvj0xao 2 minutes ago Clarence Hill Jr RT @corryjoel: My look at what's next for Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys via @CBSSports. https://t.co/vbZEUg7VHH 2 hours ago OklahomanSports Opinion: If Jerry Jones always gets his man, what stopped him from extending Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott? https://t.co/VzDhRzcQ9R 3 hours ago HAKEEM3434 Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones when asked about Dak Prescott’s contract: “We’ve tried to pay him, he has to acc… https://t.co/yfeIx13Pjt 3 hours ago Joel Corry My look at what's next for Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys via @CBSSports. https://t.co/vbZEUg7VHH 3 hours ago michael forshaw Nick Wright: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas in 2022 is absolutely on the board https://t.co/4AdKft3CAo As much as I wo… https://t.co/4Jl4DDBthi 3 hours ago CBS Sports Radio "I understand as a player you have to make these difficult calls. I just think that the overall goodwill . . . has… https://t.co/kxEwzzJEsP 4 hours ago seaside folley 🇮🇱🏴‍☠️🇺🇸⛵🏝🏌️‍♂️ What is the big deal over Dak? He has not won a Super Bowl and only creates more chaos in Dallas. No deal for Dak… https://t.co/TmMxfM8Sij 4 hours ago