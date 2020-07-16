Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys: What comes next?

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys: What comes next?Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn't work out a long-term deal. What does that mean for the future?
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Brian Westbrook: Dak Prescott should roll the dice again on deal with Dallas

Brian Westbrook: Dak Prescott should roll the dice again on deal with Dallas 01:24

 It looks like there's not a lot of optimism that a deal will be reached between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and there are no scheduled talks between Dallas and Prescott’s agent. Brian Westbrook explains to Nick Wright and Kevin Wildes why he would sign a deal with the Cowboys if he were...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'This is on Dak' – Colin Cowherd reacts to Dak and the Cowboys not being able to agree on long-term deal [Video]

'This is on Dak' – Colin Cowherd reacts to Dak and the Cowboys not being able to agree on long-term deal

Yesterday's deadline passed and the Dallas Cowboys were unable to come to an agreement with Dak Prescott on a long-term deal. Hear what Colin Cowherd thinks the future holds for Dak.

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 08:03Published
Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas [Video]

Skip Bayless: Jerry Jones sticking to his guns feels like the 'beginning of the end' for Dak in Dallas

After yesterday’s deadline passed without Dak and the Cowboys agreeing on a long-term deal, his older brother Tad Prescott tweeted, “there is a reason I was never a Dallas Cowboys fan growing up or..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 03:58Published
Nick Wright: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas in 2022 is absolutely on the board [Video]

Nick Wright: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas in 2022 is absolutely on the board

Dak Prescott will be playing under the franchise tag for the Dallas Cowboys, despite reportedly almost reaching deal for $33-35M annually with $110M guaranteed. Nick Wright tells Kevin Wildes and Brian..

Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

N.F.L. Teams and Players Make Decisions on Franchise Tags

 Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys couldn’t agree on terms of a contract extension, but Derrick Henry of the Tennessee Titans completed a last-minute,...
NYTimes.com

Brian Westbrook: Dak Prescott should roll the dice again on deal with Dallas

Brian Westbrook: Dak Prescott should roll the dice again on deal with Dallas It looks like there's not a lot of optimism that a deal will be reached between Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys, and there are no scheduled talks between...
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys unable to reach long-term contract as franchise-tag deadline passes

 The NFL's franchise-tag deadline came and went without a long-term contract agreement between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

esportsws

Sports News Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys: What comes next? https://t.co/yBgdvj0xao 2 minutes ago

clarencehilljr

Clarence Hill Jr RT @corryjoel: My look at what's next for Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys via @CBSSports. https://t.co/vbZEUg7VHH 2 hours ago

OklahomanSports

OklahomanSports Opinion: If Jerry Jones always gets his man, what stopped him from extending Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott? https://t.co/VzDhRzcQ9R 3 hours ago

HAKEEM3434

HAKEEM3434 Dallas Cowboys COO Stephen Jones when asked about Dak Prescott’s contract: “We’ve tried to pay him, he has to acc… https://t.co/yfeIx13Pjt 3 hours ago

corryjoel

Joel Corry My look at what's next for Dak Prescott & the Dallas Cowboys via @CBSSports. https://t.co/vbZEUg7VHH 3 hours ago

rockypointmich1

michael forshaw Nick Wright: Dak Prescott leaving Dallas in 2022 is absolutely on the board https://t.co/4AdKft3CAo As much as I wo… https://t.co/4Jl4DDBthi 3 hours ago

CBSSportsRadio

CBS Sports Radio "I understand as a player you have to make these difficult calls. I just think that the overall goodwill . . . has… https://t.co/kxEwzzJEsP 4 hours ago

dwbnseaside

seaside folley 🇮🇱🏴‍☠️🇺🇸⛵🏝🏌️‍♂️ What is the big deal over Dak? He has not won a Super Bowl and only creates more chaos in Dallas. No deal for Dak… https://t.co/TmMxfM8Sij 4 hours ago