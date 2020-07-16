Global
Brewers to face Hendricks, Darvish to open the season
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Brewers to face Hendricks, Darvish to open the season
Thursday, 16 July 2020 (
4 days ago
)
Kyle Hendricks will start on opening day for the Chicago Cubs, getting the nod over Yu Darvish.
