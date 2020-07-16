Global  
 

Brewers to face Hendricks, Darvish to open the season

FOX Sports Thursday, 16 July 2020 ()
Brewers to face Hendricks, Darvish to open the seasonKyle Hendricks will start on opening day for the Chicago Cubs, getting the nod over Yu Darvish.
