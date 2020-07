You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bruins back on ice in Boston for training camp ahead of NHL restart



Four months after the NHL suspended the season, the B's are back together to begin their chase for the 2020 Stanley Cup title. Credit: WCVB Duration: 01:09 Published 3 days ago Bruins Open Training Camp



The Boston Bruins hit the ice at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, officially dropping the puck on training camp ahead of the NHL's restart next month. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 01:40 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this