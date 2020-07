Rugby league: Josh Papalii's 'incredible' act of revenge as Raiders upset Roosters Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The Canberra Raiders have claimed an upset 24-20 win over the Sydney Roosters in a grand final rematch at the SCG that more than lived up to expectations.The match had everything with entertaining attack, big defence, some spiteful... The Canberra Raiders have claimed an upset 24-20 win over the Sydney Roosters in a grand final rematch at the SCG that more than lived up to expectations.The match had everything with entertaining attack, big defence, some spiteful... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this