Bellinger, Kershaw among Dodgers focused on racial injustice Thursday, 16 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — NL MVP Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw, along with eight Los Angeles Dodgers teammates, are speaking out about racial injustice in a video message. Walker Buehler, Kiké Hernández, Gavin Lux, Joc Pederson, AJ Pollock, Ross Stripling, Justin Turner and Alex Wood are joining Bellinger and Kershaw in matching funds raised from […] 👓 View full article