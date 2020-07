Flooding damages Edmonton's Rogers Place, but no threat to hub city plans yet Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

The group that owns the Edmonton Oilers says damage to its arena from heavy rainfall won't affect plans to use Rogers Place as an NHL hub when the season re-opens. 👓 View full article

