Ayo Akinola records third goal of the game, puts Toronto FC up 4-2 Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 33 minutes ago )

Ayo Akinola catches Montreal sleeping and scores his third of the night to put Toronto FC up 4-2 against their Canadian rivals. Ayo Akinola catches Montreal sleeping and scores his third of the night to put Toronto FC up 4-2 against their Canadian rivals. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this