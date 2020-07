2nd Test: Dom Sibley's gritty fifty saves England against West Indies! Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 10 hours ago )

Dom Sibley's painstaking unbeaten 86 helped England recover from an early collapse to be 207-3 at stumps on the first day of the second Test against the West Indies at Old Trafford on Thursday. Warwickshire opener Sibley batted out the day's 82 overs during more than six hours at the crease on the way to posting his second...