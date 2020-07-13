Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Serie A: Inter Milan boosts faint title hopes with 4-0 win over Spal

Indian Express Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Inter overcomes Torino 3-1 to move into 2nd in Serie A

 MILAN (AP) — Two quick second-half goals saw Inter Milan come from behind against Torino for a confidence-boosting 3-1 win in Serie A on Monday. Inter moved...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this