HCL Tech Q1 net up 31.7%; Shiv Nadar steps down Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

IT firm HCL Technologies on Friday posted 31.7 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,925 crore for the June 2020 quarter, and said that Shiv Nadar has stepped down from the chairman's role. 👓 View full article

