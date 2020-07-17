Global  
 

Owen Hargreaves salutes ‘world class’ Man United star after Crystal Palace win

The Sport Review Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Owen Hargreaves heaped praise on the “world class” Marcus Rashford after the striker helped to fire Manchester United to a crucial 2-0 win over Crystal Palace on Thursday night. Rashford has been in solid form for the Red Devils since the return of Premier League footbll last month and he produced a fine moment of […]

 An in-depth look at Crystal Palace's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

