WWE Horror Show at Extreme Rules 2020: Who will lose an eye, Rey Mysterio or Seth Rollins?

Mid-Day Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
The Horror Show at Extreme Rules is an upcoming professional wrestling pay-per-view and WWE Network event produced by WWE for their Raw and SmackDown brand divisions. It is scheduled to take place on July 19, 2020 at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. It will be the twelfth event under the Extreme Rules chronology,...
 Who will emerge as a champion? Will Rey Mysterio or Seth Rollins actually lose an eye? Here's how it's going down at Extreme Rules.
ESPN

