Italian League: Juventus on course for title despite Sassuolo draw Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Serie A leaders Juventus continued to stutter towards a ninth straight league title as they threw away a two-goal lead before settling for a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Juventus are seven points ahead of Atalanta, who thrashed Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday, with five games left to play after their winless run was... 👓 View full article

