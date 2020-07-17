Global  
 

Italian League: Juventus on course for title despite Sassuolo draw

Friday, 17 July 2020
Serie A leaders Juventus continued to stutter towards a ninth straight league title as they threw away a two-goal lead before settling for a thrilling 3-3 draw at Sassuolo on Wednesday. Juventus are seven points ahead of Atalanta, who thrashed Brescia 6-2 on Tuesday, with five games left to play after their winless run was...
A look at the Champions League quarter-final draw that could see Manchester City face Juventus, should they overcome Real Madrid in their last-16 tie.

 ROME (AP) — Lazio’s once-promising bid for a first Serie A title in two decades has been decimated during the Italian league’s restart. The Roman squad...
