You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Solskjaer says United must keep pressure on



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reviews his side's 3-0 win over an embattled Aston Villa. The manager praised the side's ability to create chances, especially in the second half. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 1 week ago Premier League match preview: Aston Villa v Man United



An in-depth preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Aston Villa and Manchester United. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04 Published 1 week ago Smith: Sheffield Utd and Leeds incidents 'totally different'



Dean Smith is adamant we cannot compare Wednesday's Sheffield United no-goal with Leeds' decision to allow Aston Villa to score unopposed in April 2019. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 01:37 Published on June 19, 2020

Related news from verified sources Aston Villa fans hit back at Stan Collymore's Leeds United transfer warning Aston Villa transfer news: Collymore has warned Marcelo Bielsa's side not to 'make the same mistake' as Dean Smith's side when their impending promotion is...

Tamworth Herald 2 days ago





Tweets about this