Watford Predicted XI: We predict Nigel Pearson's starting XI as Watford travel across London to face West Ham United in a vital relegation clash

Shoot Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Watford Predicted XI: We predict Nigel Pearson’s starting XI as Watford travel across London to face West Ham United in a vital relegation clash. Tonight’s fixture is without doubt the North London side’s most important match of the season, with Pearson knowing that his side will need all three points. Despite, being three points above […]
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Pearson: West Ham game very important

Pearson: West Ham game very important 00:26

 Watford manager Nigel Pearson says Friday's match against West Ham is one in which both sides have "an awful lot to gain", as the clubs battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

