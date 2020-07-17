Global  
 

Friends was still running, Arsenal were invincible, Twitter didn’t exist! What the world was like when Leeds were last in the Premier League

talkSPORT Friday, 17 July 2020
‘Marching on Together’ is coming to a Premier League ground near you very soon. Owing to the current state of the world, it’s more than likely that will be heard through artificial crowd noise for now, but make no mistake about it, Leeds United are BACK. Almost. They could win promotion without kicking another ball […]
