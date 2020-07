Busby Babe hero and former Man Utd striker Alex Dawson dies aged 80 Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Former Manchester United striker and Busby Babe Alex Dawson has sadly passed away at the age of 80 - and was best known for scoring in United's first game after the Munich air disaster in which eight players lost their lives

