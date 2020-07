BCCI to pay DCHL Rs 4800 crore, says arbitrator Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 21 minutes ago )

In a long-drawn dispute the sun had finally risen for owners of Deccan Chargers on Friday. A sole arbitrator awarded Rs 4800 crore to Deccan Chronicle Holdings Ltd (DCHL) in its dispute against Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) over what it alleged was an illegal termination of the former Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team from Hyderabad. 👓 View full article

