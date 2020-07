Why the Supercars border dash will go down in history Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 16 hours ago )

The imposition of a fresh lockdown on Victoria prompted Australian Supercars teams and drivers based in the state to embark on a mad dash for the border without knowing when they would return. ANDREW VAN LEEUWEN reflects on a momentous day in the category's history 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Aaron On Sunday night after the race, Supercars teams are doing another border dash to QLD in case NSW goes back into loc… https://t.co/15ZXFiI6yB 6 hours ago trustedtraveller Why the Supercars border dash will go down in history 10 hours ago Vance Facundo RT @GPAmericas: Why the Supercars border dash will go down in history https://t.co/GLv2t6Iy1J #VASC #F1 13 hours ago Tim Wood F1 Why the Supercars border dash will go down in history https://t.co/GLv2t6Iy1J #VASC #F1 14 hours ago Front Row Racing Why the Supercars border dash will go down in history - Supercars - Autosport https://t.co/61jrd9pmkU 15 hours ago Charlotte🌈 RT @autosport: The imposition of a fresh lockdown on Victoria prompted Supercars teams and drivers based in the state to embark on a mad da… 15 hours ago Flyin18T Motorsports #SUP Why the Supercars border dash will go down in history https://t.co/CZNdvwjhnq https://t.co/RnE0UkF8pW 15 hours ago Autosport The imposition of a fresh lockdown on Victoria prompted Supercars teams and drivers based in the state to embark on… https://t.co/nCjgeNyirR 15 hours ago