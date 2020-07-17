Former Chelsea forward and World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires AGED 29 Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Andre Schurrle, the former Chelsea winger who set up Germany’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has retired, aged only 29. Schurrle was released by Borussia Dortmund earlier this month and has now made the decision to quit football only six years after becoming a world champion. Beginning his career at Mainz, Schurrle […] 👓 View full article

