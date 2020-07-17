Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Former Chelsea forward and World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires AGED 29

talkSPORT Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Andre Schurrle, the former Chelsea winger who set up Germany’s winning goal in the 2014 World Cup final, has retired, aged only 29. Schurrle was released by Borussia Dortmund earlier this month and has now made the decision to quit football only six years after becoming a world champion. Beginning his career at Mainz, Schurrle […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85 [Video]

Jack Charlton: England World Cup Winner Dies Aged 85

England 1966 World Cup hero and former Republic of Ireland boss Jack Charlton has died aged 85. Charlton had been suffering from a long-term illness and also had dementia. Alongside his brother..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:13Published
Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85 [Video]

Tribute to Jack Charlton, who has died aged 85

People from the world of football and beyond have taken to social media to pay tribute to Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, who has died..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published
Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85 [Video]

Football great Jack Charlton dies aged 85

Jack Charlton, the former Leeds and England defender who won a World Cup winner’s medal in 1966, has died of lymphoma aged 85.Charlton, diagnosed with lymphoma in the last year, had also been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Related news from verified sources

Andre Schurrle: Former Chelsea forward and World Cup winner retires at 29

 World Cup winner Andre Schurrle says he doesn't "need the applause any more" after announcing his retirement at 29.
BBC Sport

World Cup winner Andre Schurrle retires at 29

 World Cup winner Andre Schurrle has announced his retirement from football at the age of 29.
Belfast Telegraph

Ex-Germany forward Schurrle retires at 29

 World Cup winner Andre Schurrle says he doesn't "need the applause any more" after announcing his retirement at 29.
BBC News


Tweets about this