Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck among finalists for Vezina Trophy Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

Connor Hellebuyck of the Winnipeg Jets, Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins and Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning are the three finalists for the 2019-20 Vezina Trophy, awarded annually to the NHL's top goaltender. 👓 View full article

