Michael Thomas is the final member of the Madden 21 '99 Club' Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

After a record-breaking 2019 campaign, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas became the fifth member of the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Friday. πŸ‘“ View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this - Patsolo. RT @thecheckdown: Michael Thomas is the final member of the 99 Club πŸ”₯ @Cantguardmike @Saints @EAMaddenNFL https://t.co/0OsAOQ55ZT 5 minutes ago VGR Madden 21 WR Ratings: Saints’ Michael Thomas Revealed as Final 99 Club Member https://t.co/DTqNwczNfV 8 minutes ago