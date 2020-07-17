Leeds United PROMOTED: Elland Road to host Premier League football for first time in 16 years as Whites return to England’s top-flight
Friday, 17 July 2020 () Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League, their return to England’s top-flight confirmed after 16 years away. And they did it without kicking another ball, as West Brom were beaten by Huddersfield on Friday night secured the Elland Road giants their place back in the big time. Securing promotion ahead of their match […]
Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta says he is hoping his side can take advantage of their win against Premier League champions Liverpool and also admits he is unsure how much transfer activity he will be..