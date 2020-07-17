Global  
 

Leeds United PROMOTED: Elland Road to host Premier League football for first time in 16 years as Whites return to England’s top-flight

talkSPORT Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League, their return to England’s top-flight confirmed after 16 years away. And they did it without kicking another ball, as West Brom were beaten by Huddersfield on Friday night secured the Elland Road giants their place back in the big time. Securing promotion ahead of their match […]
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Leeds promoted to the Premier League

Leeds promoted to the Premier League 00:46

 Leeds will play Premier League football next season for the first time in 16 years.Marco Bielsa's side were promoted after second-placed West Brom failed to beat Huddersfield.

