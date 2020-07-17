Leeds United PROMOTED: Elland Road to host Premier League football for first time in 16 years as Whites return to England’s top-flight Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

Leeds United are finally back in the Premier League, their return to England's top-flight confirmed after 16 years away. And they did it without kicking another ball, as West Brom were beaten by Huddersfield on Friday night secured the Elland Road giants their place back in the big time. Securing promotion ahead of their match


