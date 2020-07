Michael Thomas is the final member of the Madden 21 '99 Club' Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

After a record-breaking 2019 campaign, New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas became the fifth member of the Madden 21 '99 Club' on Friday. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this