Kalvin Phillips leads Leeds celebrations as fans descend on Elland Road Friday, 17 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Leeds star Kalvin Phillips led celebrations at Elland Road as fans descended on the home ground to celebrate their return to the Premier League after a 16-year wait, confirmed as West Brom failed to get a win against Huddersfield Leeds star Kalvin Phillips led celebrations at Elland Road as fans descended on the home ground to celebrate their return to the Premier League after a 16-year wait, confirmed as West Brom failed to get a win against Huddersfield 👓 View full article