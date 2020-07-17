Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson predicts Arsenal v Man City in the FA Cup

The Sport Review Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is tipping Manchester City to book their spot in the FA Cup final with a 2-0 win over Arsenal on Saturday night at Wembley. The Gunners head into the game looking to continue their decent run of form in recent matches, and fresh from having beaten champions Liverpool FC 2-1 at The Emirates […]

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang hit a match-winning brace to beat Manchester City and seal Arsenal’s place in the FA Cup final – and head coach Mikel Arteta hopes such nights can convince the forward to..

Pep Guardiola expects Arsenal to become contenders for the top prizes under his former assistant Mikel Arteta.Manchester City boss Guardiola will face his protege in Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final at..

Guardiola says Arteta has built team spirit at Arsenal

 Mark Lawrenson takes on Doves frontman and Manchester City fan Jimi Goodwin to make predictions for this weekend's FA Cup semi-finals and Premier League games.
