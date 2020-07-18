Global
One News Page
Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
HOME
WORLD
SPORTS
POLITICS
BUSINESS
PEOPLE
SCITECH
• Sports News •
U.S. Sports
Formula 1
Cricket
Tennis
Golf
Premier League
One News Page
>
Sports News
>
Daniel Bard makes Rockies roster, set to return to majors for first time since 2013
COVID-19
Coronavirus Pandemic –
Latest Media Coverage
Daniel Bard makes Rockies roster, set to return to majors for first time since 2013
Saturday, 18 July 2020 (
47 minutes ago
)
The 35-year-old right-hander will be on Colorado's Opening Day roster
👓 View full article
0
shares
Share
Tweet
Save
Post
Send
You Might Like
Tweets about this
In the News 💡
Donald Trump
Coronavirus disease 2019
Georgia
White House
NASA
Florida
Joe Biden
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Moscow
Jofra Archer
Spotlight 🔦
📺
Live
TV
🎥
Movie Reviews
📡
Live
news
Portland
Princess Beatrice
Oregon
Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Captain Tom
WORTH WATCHING
Trump Replaces Campaign Manager Brad Parscale With Bill Stepien
GA governor encourages masks, refuses mandate
White House press secretary: Science shouldn't stop schools reopening
10 years of our sun in time-lapse