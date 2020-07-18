Global  
 

3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Amshipora

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. ​​The operation is still in progress. An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday.
J&K: Three terrorists gunned down in Shopian, operation underway

 At least three terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian.
