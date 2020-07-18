3 terrorists killed in encounter in J&K's Amshipora
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter at Amshipora area of Shopian, said Defence Public Relations Officer (PRO) Srinagar. The operation is still in progress. An encounter began between security forces and terrorists at Amshipora area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian in early hours of Saturday.
Security forces neutralised three Jaish terrorists during an encounter in Kulgam, J&K. One among the slain terrorists is a Pakistani national and has been identified as Walid. He had reportedly been active in the valley for around a year and a half. J&K police said that another slain terrorist was an...
Speaking on Sopore encounter, Baramulla DIG Mohammad Suleman Choudhary said that three terrorists were gunned down in the encounter on July 12. The slain terrorists were linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Huge..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:10Published
Incriminating materials including huge cache of arms and ammunition were recovered during Sopore encounter on July 12. While briefing about the encounter, Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, DIG of Baramulla..