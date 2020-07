Simon Pagenaud goes from last to first to win IndyCar race at Iowa Speedway Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

After starting in 23rd, Simon Pagenaud roared back to win the first race of the Iowa IndyCar 250 at Iowa Speedway.

👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this