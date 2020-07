Dash advances 3-2 on penalties after 0-0 draw with Utah Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 24 minutes ago )

HERRIMAN, Utah (AP) — Goalkeeper Jane Campbell punched away Vero Boquete’s attempt and the Houston Dash advanced to the Challenge Cup semifinals 3-2 on penalties after a scoreless draw Friday night against the Utah Royals. The fourth-seeded Dash will play the Portland Thorns on Wednesday morning for a spot in the final of the National […] 👓 View full article

