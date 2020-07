News24.com | Quinton de Kock pulls out of Solidarity Cup, Temba Bavuma named Kites skipper Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Kites captain Quinton de Kock has been forced to pull out of the inaugural 3TeamCricket Solidarity Cup match taking place at SuperSport Park. 👓 View full article

