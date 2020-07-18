|
Premier League will benefit from Leeds United promotion, says ex-boss Howard Wilkinson
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Promoted Leeds United will be good for the Premier League in terms of brand and exposure, says former boss Howard Wilkinson.
Video credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
Wilkinson: Bielsa dared to be different 03:52
Former Leeds United manager Howard Wilkinson has credited Marcelo Bielsa for trusting his philosophy after the Argentine led the club to the Premier League.
