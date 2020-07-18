Global  
 

Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown from July 17th in 3 minutes | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

FOX Sports Saturday, 18 July 2020
Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown from July 17th in 3 minutes | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWNFriday Night SmackDown returned to the WWE Performance Center as AJ Styles defended the Intercontinental Championship against Matt Riddle, John Morrison took on Braun Strowman, and Bray Wyatt had a message from the swamp.
