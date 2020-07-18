Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown from July 17th in 3 minutes | FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 8,000 National Grid customers were without power in North Buffalo Friday night



As Western New York entered another day of a heat wave, 11,078 National Grid customers lost power on Friday morning. That number was down to around 8,000 Friday night. Credit: WKBW Buffalo Duration: 02:08 Published 1 week ago Couple who closed their new pub just an HOUR after opening the day of lockdown are gearing up for July 4th



A couple who were forced to close their new pub just ONE HOUR after staging a grand opening on lockdown day are gearing up for a big July 4 knees-up.Mark and Katie Symes were thrilled when they snapped.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:56 Published on June 23, 2020 Friday Night Cruise with the Police



Occurred on April 24, 2020 / Riverton, Wyoming, USA Info from Licensor: "Friday night cruise with police...due to COVID 19 and social distancing, the town has a Friday night Cruise on the main street... Credit: Viral Hog Content Duration: 00:58 Published on May 22, 2020

Related news from verified sources Watch WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX in 3 minutes | SMACKDOWN IN 3 The 6/10 edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX set up for the July 19th Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The main event had the New Day put their SmackDown tag...

FOX Sports 4 days ago





Tweets about this