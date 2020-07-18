|
Alexandre Lacazette's transfer stance as Juventus 'make contact' with Arsenal
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Arsenal star Alexandre Lacazette has impressed in recent weeks with a number of sides, including Atletico Madrid and Juventus, linked with a summer transfer for the Frenchman
Mourinho praises Spurs players after Arsenal fightback
Mourinho’s side had to beat the Gunners to stay in the race for Europa League qualification and they moved above their opponents thanks to Toby Alderweireld’s 81st-minute winner.Arsenal had taken..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published
Arsenal have no margin for error in hunt for Champions League
Boss Mikel Arteta admits Arsenal have no room for error if they want to make a late Champions League charge.Bukayo Saka’s first Premier League goal and Alexandre Lacazette’s late finish sealed a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:36Published
