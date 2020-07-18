Fosu-Mensah set to stay at Manchester United Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are set to give Timothy Fosu-Mensah a chance to stay at the club on a long-term basis. The news comes in the wake of interest from Germany, as Fosu-Mensah weighs up his options. At the age of just 22, it goes without saying that […]



The post Fosu-Mensah set to stay at Manchester United appeared first on Soccer News. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's reason for starting Timothy Fosu-Mensah over Diogo Dalot Timothy Fosu-Mensah made his first Manchester United appearance in over three years as the Red Devils beat Crystal Palace with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer picking the...

Daily Star 1 day ago





Tweets about this