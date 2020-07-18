Global  
 

Fosu-Mensah set to stay at Manchester United

SoccerNews.com Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
According to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, Manchester United are set to give Timothy Fosu-Mensah a chance to stay at the club on a long-term basis. The news comes in the wake of interest from Germany, as Fosu-Mensah weighs up his options. At the age of just 22, it goes without saying that […]

