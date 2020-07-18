New Form 26AS will facilitate easy e-filing of ITR Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 49 minutes ago )

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday said that the new and revised Form 26AS will facilitate voluntary compliance, ensure tax accountability and help in easy e-filing of income tax returns (ITRs). Stating the new forms to be faceless hand-holding of taxpayers, the CBDT said it will enable taxpyers to file their ITRs quickly and correctly. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources New-Look Crackle Serves Up Positive Content, Lighter Ads: Guelton



A year after Sony sold a majority stake in its Crackle video service to the company behind Chicken Soup For The Soul, things are looking up. Crackle had struggled to find its place in a world.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 08:32 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this K Revind Kumar RT @TOIBusiness: CBDT says new Form 26AS will facilitate voluntary compliance, easy e-filing https://t.co/vHnEInFMvC 38 minutes ago TOI Business CBDT says new Form 26AS will facilitate voluntary compliance, easy e-filing https://t.co/vHnEInFMvC 43 minutes ago