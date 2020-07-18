Global  
 

New Form 26AS will facilitate easy e-filing of ITR

IndiaTimes Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Saturday said that the new and revised Form 26AS will facilitate voluntary compliance, ensure tax accountability and help in easy e-filing of income tax returns (ITRs). Stating the new forms to be faceless hand-holding of taxpayers, the CBDT said it will enable taxpyers to file their ITRs quickly and correctly.
