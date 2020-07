Perth Glory 1-0 Central Coast Mariners: Ingham strike ends winless streak Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Dane Ingham struck the only goal of the game as Perth Glory returned to winning ways in a 1-0 triumph over Central Coast Mariners. Glory had failed to win in their previous four A-League matches prior to the competition’s enforced break due to the coronavirus pandemic. In their first match back, and without the influential […]



