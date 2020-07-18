Jofra Archer fined and given official warning for breaching England’s bio-secure protocol
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () England bowler Jofra Archer has been fined and handed an official warning after admitting to breaching the team’s bio-secure protocols. Archer, 25, has been forced to self-isolate having made an unauthorised visit to his home in Hove on Monday. He was thus withdrawn from the England squad for their second Test against the West Indies […]
England bowler Jofra Archer has been sent into self-isolation and ruled out of this today’s second Test against the West Indies after “a breach of the team’s bio-secure protocols”.Both teams have been living, training and sleeping in two ‘bubble’ sites, at the Ageas Bowl and Emirates Old...