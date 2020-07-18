Jofra Archer fined and given official warning for breaching England’s bio-secure protocol

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Archer dropped by England for covid-19 protocol breach



England quick Jofra Archer will miss the second test against West Indies following a breach of the team's bio-secure protocols. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:37 Published 1 day ago Jofra Archer trip could have been ‘a disaster’ for England’s summer of cricket



Jofra Archer’s unauthorised trip to Brighton could have resulted in “a disaster” costing “tens of millions of pounds” according to the Ashley Giles.Archer breached the strict bio-security.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:14 Published 2 days ago Ben Stokes set to captain England while Joe Root attends birth of second child



Ben Stokes will captain England for the first time in next week’s opening Test against the West Indies, taking over from regular skipper Joe Root as he takes time out for the birth of his second.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45 Published 3 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources Archer excluded by England for 2nd test for protocol breach England fast bowler Jofra Archer was excluded from the second cricket test against the West Indies hours before the start of the match Thursday for what the team...

Seattle Times 2 days ago





Tweets about this