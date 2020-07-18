Leeds 11/10 to beat Derby County in Sunday’s Championship contest
Saturday, 18 July 2020 () Competition: Championship Market: Leeds United win Odds: 11/10 @ 888sport With the mood in their camp at a red-hot high, an already promoted Leeds will travel to what is a downbeat Pride Park on Sunday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, while Derby might have marked their return from the enforced break in eye-catching fashion, the Rams […]
Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.