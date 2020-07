Leeds crowned champions as Brentford slip lets West Brom back in Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Brentford suffered a surprise 1-0 defeat at Stoke on Saturday - in a result that leaves West Brom second and sees Leeds crowed champions.



