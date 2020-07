Dastone Fisoye RT @MichaelBensonn: 🇬🇧👑 Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury casually having a chat in Marbella today… https://t.co/v9BVFs2GD7 23 seconds ago Ged Smith RT @Boxing_UK_: 🥊🇬🇧 Well what are the chances of Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua bumping into each other on their holidays earlier today? htt… 3 minutes ago HMW RT @BTSportBoxing: Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua's first face off happened on their holidays 😆 Both are down for a super fight in 2021 🇬🇧… 5 minutes ago Dani Tyson Fury bumps into heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua in Marbella https://t.co/yTbjsjotgO via @MailOnline 7 minutes ago Fireosi RT @Chisanga_Malata: Nothing to see here but heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury having a casual chat in Marbella. 👀 One c… 8 minutes ago