Arsenal linked with move for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes who has been compared with Cristiano Ronaldo

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing Sporting Lisbon wonderkid Joelson Fernandes. The 17-year-old has even been compared to Portugal icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who also started his career with Sporting, and is the club’s youngest ever player. A Bola claim the Gunners have shown an interest in the teenager and are considering paying his £41million release […]
