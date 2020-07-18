|
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice against Man City to send Arsenal through to the FA Cup final
Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal into the FA Cup final with two well-taken goals against Man City at an empty Wembley. The Gunners were under pressure for large spells of the game but their star forward was clinical with his chances when it mattered. City dominated the opening stages with Arsenal’s defence looking nervy in possession, […]
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this