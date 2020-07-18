Global  
 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores twice against Man City to send Arsenal through to the FA Cup final

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 July 2020
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang fired Arsenal into the FA Cup final with two well-taken goals against Man City at an empty Wembley. The Gunners were under pressure for large spells of the game but their star forward was clinical with his chances when it mattered. City dominated the opening stages with Arsenal’s defence looking nervy in possession, […]
News video: Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final

Guardiola wary of Arsenal team spirit ahead of FA Cup semi-final 02:08

 Guardiola says Arteta has built team spirit at Arsenal

Arsenal 2-0 Man City: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang guides Gunners into FA Cup final

 Mikel Arteta overcomes his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City to reach the FA Cup final.
FA Cup: Aubameyang gives Arsenal lead over Manchester City at Wembley

 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scores to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final.
Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Man City: Aubameyang and Maitland-Niles in, Saka bench

Confirmed Arsenal XI vs Man City: Aubameyang and Maitland-Niles in, Saka bench Mikel Arteta has named his side to take on Manchester City in the Gunners' FA Cup semi-final
