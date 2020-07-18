Global  
 

Sky Sports commentator Efan Ekoku accidentally says Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope was ‘special between the sheets’ before correcting himself

talkSPORT Saturday, 18 July 2020 ()
Sky Sports commentator Efan Ekoku made a hilarious slip of the tongue when talking about Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope in their 2-0 win over Norwich. Pope has been been superb this season and is on course to win the Golden Glove award thanks to his 15th clean sheet against the Canaries. Ekoku was lavishing praise […]
