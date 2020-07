UFC: Israel Adesanya to defend UFC middleweight title against Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 1 week ago )

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has date set for his next dance in the octagon. After a successful title defence in March against Yoel Romero, Adesanya will put his title on the line again in September against unbeaten... UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya has date set for his next dance in the octagon. After a successful title defence in March against Yoel Romero, Adesanya will put his title on the line again in September against unbeaten... 👓 View full article