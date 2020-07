Derek Ho dead at 55: Surfing mourns death of Hawaiian world champion Saturday, 18 July 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

He might have surfed the world's most famous wave more often than anyone in history – and even as a 55-year-old Derek Ho was still capable of showing up everyone else in the line-up at Pipeline.Hawaii – and the entire surfing world... He might have surfed the world's most famous wave more often than anyone in history – and even as a 55-year-old Derek Ho was still capable of showing up everyone else in the line-up at Pipeline.Hawaii – and the entire surfing world... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this