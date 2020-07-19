Global  
 

Jofra Archer available for third West Indies Test as rain frustrates England

Mid-Day Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Jofra Archer will be available for England's third and final Test against the West Indies next week after being ruled out of the second match for a breach of Coronavirus protocols, it was announced Saturday. The England and Wales Cricket Board's statement came as the hosts' quest to level the three-match series at 1-1 was...
