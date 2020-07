Wishes pour in for cricketer Smriti Mandhana on her 24th birthday Sunday, 19 July 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Cricketing fraternity took to social media to wish ace India women's cricketer Smriti Mandhana who turned 24 on Saturday. Here are some wishes:



*Jemimah Rodrigues:* "Happy birthday Smrits!! Here's to another year of tolerating my nonsense. #24."



*Jhulan Goswami:* "A very happy birthday Smriti! I hope this is the beginning... 👓 View full article



