|
Robin van Persie raves about ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player after 2-0 win over Man City
Sunday, 19 July 2020 ()
Robin van Persie reserved special praise for David Luiz after his immense performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night. The Citizens were heavy favourites to progress to the FA Cup final given Manchester City were comfortable 3-0 winners against Arsenal at The Etihad in […]
The post Robin van Persie raves about ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player after 2-0 win over Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
|
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this