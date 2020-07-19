Robin van Persie raves about ‘fantastic’ Arsenal player after 2-0 win over Man City

Global  
 

Robin van Persie reserved special praise for David Luiz after his immense performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley on Saturday night. The Citizens were heavy favourites to progress to the FA Cup final given Manchester City were comfortable 3-0 winners against Arsenal at The Etihad in […]

Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview

Arsenal v Manchester City: FA Cup sem-final preview 01:17

 An in-depth look at Arsenal's FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City at Wembley, as the holders take on the most decorated side in the competition's history.

